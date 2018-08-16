Murad Ali Shah re-elected Sindh chief minister

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Murad Ali Shah was re-elected chief minister of Sindh on Thursday.

He defeated the joint opposition's nominee Shahryar Mahar to claim the slot, securing 97 votes as opposed to Mahar's 61 votes.



Murad Ali Shah previously assumed office of Sindh chief minister in July 2016, when he replaced PPP veteran Syed Qaim Ali Shah, who has now been elected from Khairpur’s provincial seat.

During the July 25 polls, Shah won PS-80 Jamshoro I seat.

He served as provincial minister for irrigation and finance before being appointed Sindh chief minister in 2016.

The 55-year-old completed his matriculation from Saint Patrick's High School, intermediate from DJ Sindh Government Science College and graduated as an engineer from NED University of Engineering and Technology. He also attended Stanford University in California on a scholarship.