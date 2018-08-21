Pakistan on a positive trajectory to defeat terrorism: COAS

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid tribute to victims of terrorism on International Day of Victims of Terrorism. Photo: file

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid tribute to victims of terrorism on the ‘International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism’, which is being observed today, August 21.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorism is a global menace and requires collective response. Pakistan has remained subjected to this threat for quite some time especially during the last two decades, said the military’s media wing.

“Pakistani nation and its armed forces have bravely and successfully stood up to this challenge and is on a positive trajectory to defeat it effectively,” the ISPR quoted General Bajwa as saying.

“We express solidarity with courageous families of the victims of terrorism including security forces who fought valiantly against it. Our collective resolve shall defeat all inimical forces which tried to push us towards darkness but are failing in the face of our national resilience and determination,” the army chief said.

“We strongly condemn terrorism in all its manifestations and extend full support to all the forces of order and peace to bring enduring peace,” COAS Gen Bajwa was quoted as saying.

According to sources, the army chief is in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

