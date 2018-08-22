Wanted to eliminate crime, was instead appointed railways minister: Sheikh Rasheed

Newly appointed Minister of Railways Sheikh Rasheed has said he wanted to eliminate crime instead he was appointed the railway minister. Photo: File

RAWALPINDI: Newly appointed Minister of Railways Sheikh Rasheed said on Wednesday he wanted to eliminate crime; instead, he was appointed the railways minister.

Speaking to Geo News, Rasheed said it was unfortunate that the majority of the National Accountability Bureau’s cases were against the railways.

“I will finish railways losses, bring profits and will also create jobs,” he said.

On Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation on Sunday, Rasheed said it was the best speech that he had heard, adding the PM talked about the real problems facing the nation.

“We will serve the country, work 18 hours because we want to change the map of the country,” the railway minister said.

“Even if we deliver 15 per cent, the nation will know we have done our work,” he added.

Furthermore, Rasheed added, the government will make 25 more commissions, only then corruption will be eliminated from the country.

On Monday, Rasheed announced his plan to upgrade 32 railways stations across the country during his tenure.

The Awami Muslim League chief also put forth an ambitious plan to reform the railways department with salient features including building 5,000 quarters for department employees, generating 20,000 jobs, upgrading railways hospitals and doubling the track with investment from China Pakistan Economic Corridor and planting trees on both sides of the railway track.