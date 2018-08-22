Nominated PCB chief Ehsan Mani calls on PM Khan

Sources informed Geo News the two figures discussed Pakistan cricket and PCB affairs. — Geo News FILE

ISLAMABAD: Ehsan Mani, the nominated chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.



Sources informed Geo News the two figures discussed Pakistan cricket and PCB affairs. They said the prime minister informed Mani about his plans for improvement in national cricket.

Khan directed the nominated PCB chief to review all affairs of the board from start and it should be run in a better way, the sources added.

Speaking to Geo News, Mani said affairs relating to cricket came under discussion at the meeting. He said he would have to contest the election for becoming PCB chairman.

"It is hoped that members of the governing board will vote in favour of me," Mani said.

He vowed not to disappoint Khan and the nation, if he was elected PCB chief.