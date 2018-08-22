Shehbaz, family meet Nawaz and Maryam in jail: sources

Nawaz and Maryam are currently serving their prison terms at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi/ file photo

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif and his family met with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who are serving their prison sentence in relation to Avenfield properties case, sources informed on Wednesday.

According to sources, Shehbaz Sharif and his family met with Nawaz and Maryam at the occasion of Eidul-Azha with special permission.

The family members included Nawaz’s mother, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz, sources mentioned.

Sources further said that those in the meeting also included three more family members and staffers of Sharifs.

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court delayed the verdict it reserved on the appeals filed by Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar challenging the Avenfield reference verdict against them.

The court said that "at this stage we are not inclined to decide these petitions and they shall remain pending and fixed alongwith the appeals. In case there is a delay in deciding of the appeals then the petitioners shall be at liberty to press these petitions."

The father-daughter duo have reportedly been put on the Exit Control List, upon the decision of the newly-inducted federal cabinet.

Nawaz and Maryam are currently serving their prison terms at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, after the former premier was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison while his daughter was given eight years' sentence in a corruption reference earlier in July.