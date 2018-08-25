Pakistan govt makes new appointments, transfers in mutliple divisions

Geo.tv/Files

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan on Friday made several important appointments and transfers, including in the Establishment, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Statistics, Petroleum, States and Frontier Regions, and the Capital Administration and Development divisions, according to different notifications available with Geo News.

The positions of the secretaries of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division and the Statistics Division were swapped, with Tariq Mahmood Pasha — a BS-22 level officer of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) — being posted as Secretary, Kashmir Affairs and GB Division and Muhammad Ayub Shaikh — a BS-22 level officer of the Secretariat Group — being posted as Secretary, Statistics Division.



Asad Hayud Din, a BS-21 level officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service and currently the officer on special duty (OSD) for the Establishment Division has now been appointed as the additional secretary (Incharge) of the Petroleum Division.

Muhammad Jalal Sikandar Sultan, a BS-22 level officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service and serving as the secretary of the Petroleum Division will now take up the charge as Secretary, States and Frontier Regions Division.



Aurangzeb Haque, a BS-22 level officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service and presently awaiting posting in the Establishment Division has now been appointed the secretary of the Capital Administration and Development Division. His predecessor, Saqib Aziz, also a BS-22 level officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, will now take up the charge as the secretary of the Aviation Division.



Muhammad Tariq, a BS-19 level officer of the Secretariat Group who was presently posted under the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), has been appointed as the joint secretary at the Prime Minister's Office. The revision was made under section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973.

Ijaz Munir, on the other hand, was appointed as the secretary of the Establishment Division.

