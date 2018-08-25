Will curtail expenses in railways by 15%: Sheikh Rasheed

Railways minister Sheikh Rasheed said, railways will be curtailing its expenses by 15 percent. Photo: File

RAWALPINDI: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said they planned to curtail the ministry's expenses by 15%.

Speaking at a news conference on Saturday, Rasheed said the daily fare report will be sent to him via mobile phone and will also get the freight trade to be online.

The railways minister added they will be auctioning off trains and wagons that have been standing stationery for the last 60 years, whereas 30 train stations will be upgraded.

Furthermore, he said two new trains will operate from September 15. He also promised to increase the freight by 20%.

About accountability in the ministry, the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief said three freight officers have been suspended from their jobs.

Earlier, Rasheed had announced his plan to upgrade 32 railways stations across the country during his tenure.

The AML chief also put forth an ambitious plan to reform the railways department with salient features including building 5,000 quarters for department employees, generating 20,000 jobs, upgrading railways hospitals and doubling the track with investment from China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and planting trees on both sides of the railway track.