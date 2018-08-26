Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Aug 26 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Case registered as swing accident at Raiwind park injures several children

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Aug 26, 2018

Police has so far arrested two employees and raids are under way for the arrest of the park’s owner/ Geo News screen grab

LAHORE: Police registered a case on Sunday against a local park’s administration in Raiwind after a swing collapse incident injured several children.

Police said that it registered the case upon an injured citizen Amjad’s plea, which was filed against the park’s administration.

Police has so far arrested two employees and raids are under way for the arrest of the park’s owner.

In the First Information Report, the citizen said that children were in the swing when its lock loosened, causing the accident.

Several swing collapse accidents have been witnessed in the past as well, which were primarily caused due to lack of proper safety measures.

In July, a 16-seater ride named 'Monster' had fallen apart at Askari Park in Karachi, killing 14-year-old Kashaf and wounding numerous others.

Karachi's Askari Park swing accident caused by broken bolts: report

A teenage girl was killed and more than 16 others injured on Sunday when a swing collapsed in an amusement park on the city's University Road

The new ride was opened for a trial period but was closed right after the accident, with police shutting down the recently-opened park to the public.

After the accident, Commissioner Karachi Saleh Farooqui had said that an investigation would be launched in all amusements parks in Karachi. He also ordered the rides in all the parks throughout Sindh be closed until a thorough technical inspection was completed.

Comments

