China assures Pakistan of continued support in economic development, fight against terror

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, September 2, 2025. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping, during their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on Tuesday, reaffirmed their strong resolve to further deepen and strengthen the bilateral partnership founded on strategic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Congratulating President Xi on successfully hosting the SCO Heads of State Summit, PM Shehbaz lauded the Chinese leader's vision and leadership.

"Pakistan is very proud of China's achievements," the premier said, adding that Pakistan will always be ready to work with China on this great journey.

During the high-level meeting, also attended by Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and others, PM Shehbaz and President Xi reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the bilateral strategic cooperative partnership.

Lauding President Xi for his vision and leadership, the premier felicitated him on the 80th anniversary of the "World Anti-Fascist War".

Underscoring the significance of the Chinese president's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as a major project, PM Shehbaz reiterated his desire to continue working with China for the next phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"Pakistan fully supports President Xi's historic initiatives [which] include global governance, global development, global security, global Solarisation Initiative".

"These initiatives will contribute to regional and global peace, stability and development," he added.

Meanwhile, President Xi reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to stand by Pakistan in all areas of economic growth.

"Focus is being placed on Pakistan's most important economic sectors," President Xi told PM Shehbaz while saying that the CPEC had entered its second phase.

Also, reassuring China's continued support to Pakistan in the fight against terror, Xi expressed hope that Islamabad would take effective measures to ensure the security of Chinese personnel and projects in the country.

With the two leaders discussing regional and global developments, coupled with the agreement to continue close cooperation, PM Shehbaz reiterated the invitation to President Xi to visit Pakistan next year.