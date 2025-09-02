'Russia wants to strengthen ties with Pakistan', Putin tells PM Shehbaz

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, September 2, 2025. — Reuters

BEIJING: Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed Moscow’s desire to strengthen relations with Pakistan, stressing the importance of expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

He conveyed this during a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Beijing.

Speaking on the occasion, President Putin said Russia enjoys excellent relations with Pakistan and looks forward to strengthening bilateral ties further.

He noted that Pakistan is currently facing a natural calamity and expressed sorrow over the losses caused by recent floods.

President Putin, expressing his views, said that they had held a meeting about one year ago, on the sidelines of SCO in Astana.

“Pakistan has always been Russia’s traditional partner in Asia, and it remains so. We greatly value these ties,” he said, adding both sides had agreed to intensify their bilateral relations.

The president noted that their bilateral trade required to be enhanced and, in this regard, he stressed for taking steps to address the issue.

He also opined that the two countries kept cooperating at the inter-parliamentary levels, adding “Pakistan is a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and both countries were keeping contacts within the framework of the United Nations which is an important platform.”

He invited the prime minister to SCO Summit in Russia during November.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to enhance relations with Russia, particularly in trade and other areas of cooperation. He stressed that Pakistan is keen to broaden collaboration with Moscow across multiple sectors.

The premier further emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to fostering peace, development, and prosperity in the region.

He expressed the confidence that together, both countries would make further efforts to promote the bilateral ties and cooperation particularly in commerce and trade.

Last year, Pak-Russia bilateral trade witnessed a spike as Pakistan imported oil from Russia which led to increase in the trade volume, he added.

PM Shehbaz further said that after their meeting in Astana, both countries witnessed a flurry of delegations’ visits at the higher level, adding they also signed protocols to promote agriculture, iron, steel, energy and transport sectors.

The prime minister also underlined the significance of the trade corridor form Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan which would give a spur to the regional connectivity and prosperity.

Expressing his satisfaction, he said both sides were keenly committed to building their relations. The prime premier also expressed gratitude to the Russian president for supporting Pakistan which was viewed as "a balancing act in the region".

He said Pakistan respected Russian Federation’s ties with India but they also wanted to build very strong relations with his country which would be supplementary and complimentary.

He expressed that these beneficial ties would add to the progress and prosperity of the region and assured President Putin to work closely in this context as he had found him "a dynamic leader".

PM Shehbaz arrived in Beijing from Tianjin by bullet train after attending the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

He was received by Wang Hong, Member of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress at the South Railway Station in Beijing.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi were also accompanying the premier.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz held a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, wherein both leaders reaffirmed their strong resolve to further deepen and strengthen the bilateral partnership founded on strategic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

"Pakistan is very proud of China's achievements," the premier said, adding that Pakistan will always be ready to work with China on this great journey.

Meanwhile, President Xi reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to stand by Pakistan in all areas of economic growth.

"Focus is being placed on Pakistan's most important economic sectors," President Xi told PM Shehbaz while saying that the CPEC had entered its second phase.

'State-sponsored terrorism'

A day earlier, the premier addressed the SCO summit and urged respect for sovereignty, regional dialogue, and a collective approach to counterterrorism.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and cooperation, PM Shehbaz said the SCO reflects Islamabad’s enduring resolve to strengthen regional connectivity and collaboration.

Calling for the upholding of bilateral and international agreements, PM said: “We [Pakistan] expect SCO member countries to follow all bilateral treaties. Uninterrupted access to due share of water, as per existing treaties, is essential to strengthening the objectives of the SCO.”

He further said: “Pakistan believes in multilateralism, dialogue, and diplomacy, not unilateralism or confrontation…There is nothing more sacred than sovereignty and territorial integrity for any nation."

PM Shehbaz also called for a comprehensive dialogue to resolve longstanding issues in South Asia. "Stability in Afghanistan remains in the interest of the entire region," the premier stated.