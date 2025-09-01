KP CM backs Kalabagh-like national project, calls for unity

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. — APP/File

Gandapur says offered help to Punjab amid severe floods.

PTI founder’s release linked to law, not establishment deal.

Afghan refugees deserve dignity, urges six-month time for return.



ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said that Pakistan cannot be harmed in the name of provincialism and called for consensus to undertake projects like the Kalabagh Dam in the wider national interest.

Speaking to the media, Gandapur said that all reservations must be addressed to initiate such a project. “Everyone must be satisfied, and such projects should be carried out for our children, future generations and Pakistan,” he remarked, stressing that the broader national benefit should not be compromised.

Referring to the ongoing crisis, the KP CM noted that the province was currently facing heavy rains, cloudbursts and flash floods. He said relief and rescue activities were being conducted using available resources.

“Punjab is our brother, and the people living there are our own,” he stated, adding that his government had offered Punjab assistance wherever needed. Gandapur stressed that KP shared in Punjab’s pain and would stand with them in difficult times.

Imran Khan’s release

Turning to political matters, Gandapur commented on the release of PTI founder Imran Khan, saying there were two possible ways forward.

The first, he explained, was through implementation of the constitution and the rule of law. “The day the supremacy of law is established, the PTI founder will be among us, false cases will collapse, and his honourable release will be ensured,” he said.

The second way, he noted, would be a compromise with the establishment, which he described as unlikely. Gandapur insisted that the PTI founder was standing firm on his ideology and enduring imprisonment for the sake of the next generation.

“We are also standing with the PTI founder’s ideology,” Gandapur asserted. “Victory, God willing, will be ours. We will be victorious soon. The people must not panic and must continue their struggle.”

Afghan quake

He further announced that the KP government had contacted Afghan authorities and offered full support for earthquake-affected communities. More than 800 people were killed after a 6-magnitude quake hit Afghanistan on Monday.

Gandapur said rescue teams, medical services, relief supplies and rehabilitation assistance would be provided. He stressed that KP would stand shoulder to shoulder with the Afghan people in this difficult time.

Commenting on Afghan refugees, the chief minister opposed any forced repatriation. He said the federal government should allow six months for Afghan refugees to arrange their return and livelihoods.

“For forty years we hosted them, sending them back like this is inappropriate,” he maintained. Gandapur said his government was ensuring that no Afghan refugee in KP was harassed, nor were raids being conducted against them. He added that efforts were being made to ensure Afghan refugees return with dignity.