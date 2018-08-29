Social media jeers at Theresa 'Maybot's awkward dance-off in S. Africa

Wednesday Aug 29, 2018
Theresa May's first-ever official visit to South Africa may have been a success in terms of bilateral trade linkage but social media veered off to something else it found for its daily mockery: the British PM's obviously awkward dance moves.
Kicking off her tour of Africa, May joined a group of school children in Cape Town, moving sideways, bobbing up and down like a roly-poly toy, and grinning at them.
She was at the ID Mkhize Senior Secondary school in Cape Town's Gugulethu. It was a bizarre sight — considering her usually serious demeanour — but May was apparently quite happy at how she was received in the country.
"I thank all those young people who were involved in the performances outside who welcomed me," she said, as per The Telegraph.
However, Twitter had a field day after the video surfaced — posted by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation in South Africa — and comments ranged from light humour to some eyebrow-raising jokes.
Here's how it played out:
All in all, a lot of fun!
