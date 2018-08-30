Sarfraz Ahmed wishes good luck to Pakistan hockey team

Pakistan´s players celebrate after scoring a goal against Bangladesh during the men´s hockey pool B match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta on August 28, 2018 - Photo AFP

Sarfraz Ahmed the skipper for the national cricket team has wished good luck to Pakistan’s hockey team for their upcoming semifinal against Japan in the Asian Games.



Pakistan have been dominant in the pool stages of the tournament winning all five of their matches.

“I want to congratulate the hockey team on reaching the semifinals of the Asian Games. The way you have won round matches, we all hope that our team will perform well in the semifinal,” Sarfraz said in a video message.

In the first semifinal, Malaysia defeated India on a penalty shootout (7-6).