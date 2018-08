India´s Varun Kumar (R) passes the ball past Malaysia´s Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin during the men´s field hockey semi-final match between India and Malaysia at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta on August 30, 2018 - Photo AFP

JAKARTA: Malaysia beat India on a penalty shootout to reach the hockey final at the Asian Games.



The match was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation with Malaysia sealing the win 7-6 in the shootout.

In the second semifinal, Pakistan will face Japan.