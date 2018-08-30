Asia Cup: Selectors drop Azhar Ali, recall Imad Wasim for training camp

The camp will take place from September 3 to September 10 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Photo: File

LAHORE: Former skipper Azhar Ali was unable to find a place in the 18-member training camp for the 2018 Asia Cup as the national selection committee on Thursday made the announcement.



The team chosen for the tournament, scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 15-28, was announced after deliberation between selection committee, Head coach Mickey Arthur and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The camp will take place from September 3 to September 10 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Opening batsman Shan Masood and all-rounder Imad Wasim have been recalled to the camp. Both the players have not played for Pakistan for almost a year.

Pakistan is scheduled to play its most-anticipated encounter against Team India in Dubai on September 19.

Players picked for training camp

1. Fakhar Zaman

2. Imamul Haq

3. Shan Masood

4. Muhammad Hafeez

5. Babar Azam

6. Shoaib Malik

7. Asif Ali

8. Haris Sohail

9. Sarfraz Ahmed

10. Shadab Khan

11. Muhammad Nawaz

12. Imad Wasim

13. Hassan Ali

14. Usman khan Shinwari

15. Muhammad Amir

16. Junaid Khan

17. Shaheen Shah Afridi

18. Faheem Ashraf