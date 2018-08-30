Asia Cup: Selectors drop Azhar Ali, recall Imad Wasim for training camp

Thursday Aug 30, 2018
LAHORE: Former skipper Azhar Ali was unable to find a place in the 18-member training camp for the 2018 Asia Cup as the national selection committee on Thursday made the announcement.
The team chosen for the tournament, scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 15-28, was announced after deliberation between selection committee, Head coach Mickey Arthur and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.
The camp will take place from September 3 to September 10 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
Opening batsman Shan Masood and all-rounder Imad Wasim have been recalled to the camp. Both the players have not played for Pakistan for almost a year.
Pakistan is scheduled to play its most-anticipated encounter against Team India in Dubai on September 19.
1. Fakhar Zaman
2. Imamul Haq
3. Shan Masood
4. Muhammad Hafeez
5. Babar Azam
6. Shoaib Malik
7. Asif Ali
8. Haris Sohail
9. Sarfraz Ahmed
10. Shadab Khan
11. Muhammad Nawaz
12. Imad Wasim
13. Hassan Ali
14. Usman khan Shinwari
15. Muhammad Amir
16. Junaid Khan
17. Shaheen Shah Afridi
18. Faheem Ashraf
