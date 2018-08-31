Akshay Kumar’s 'Gold' becomes first Bollywood film to release in Saudi Arabia

‘Gold’ starring Akshay Kumar has become the first Bollywood film to release in Saudi Arabia.



The sports drama directed by Reema Kagti has hit the theatres in the Kingdom and Akshay took to Twitter to share the news.

"The story of India's first Gold medal victory for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Happy to share, #Gold is the first ever Bollywood movie to release in the Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, in cinemas from today!" he wrote.

'Gold' is about a fictitious Indian hockey team's first gold medal win at the Olympics in 1948.

Also featuring Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor and Vineet Kumar Singh the film released on August 15.

In April this year, Saudi Arabia unveiled its first cinema in over 35 years with a private screening of the blockbuster "Black Panther".

The invitation-only gala event came after the Kingdom lifted the ban on cinemas last year as part of a far-reaching liberalisation drive, with US giant AMC Entertainment granted the first licence to operate movie theatres.