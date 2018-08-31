Two MQM workers awarded death sentences in Zahra Shahid’s murder case

KARACHI: A local anti-terrorism on Friday sentenced two Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) workers to death for the murder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zahra Shahid.



The court, announcing its verdict in the case, awarded death sentences to Rashid alias 'Tailor' and Zahid Abbas Zaidi for murdering the PTI leader.

Two other suspects, Irfan alias Lamba and Kaleem, were acquitted for lack of evidence.

Zahra Shahid, who was the vice president of PTI's Sindh chapter, was shot dead in May 2013 by gunmen outside her residence in Karachi's DHA Phase-IV locality, hours before her controversial re-election in National Assembly constituency NA-250.

The convicts in the case belonged to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement party and had confessed to the killing, Rangers prosecution team said.



Witnesses at the scene of the incident had also identified the guilty, the prosecutors informed.