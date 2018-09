The cities where tremors were felt included Lahore, Pakpattan, Chiniot, Multan, Kasur, Khanewal and others.

LAHORE: A mild earthquake jolted different cities of Punjab Saturday evening, Geo News learnt.



The cities where tremors were felt included Lahore, Pakpattan, Chiniot, Multan, Kasur, Khanewal and other cities.



The earthquake had magnitude 4.3, according to the seismological centre.



Fortunately, no loss of life has yet been reported in the wake of the quake.