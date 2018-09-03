PTI government committed to working on climate change

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is committed to working on climate change issues, said Malik Amin Aslam the advisor to prime minister on climate change.



In a meeting of the Climate Change Caucus held at Parliament House on Monday, Malik Amin said the country’s first National Wildlife policy draft would be presented before the cabinet soon.

“In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, we successfully carried out Billion Tree Tsunami project,” adding that it will be replicated on a national level,” Amin said during the meeting.

Chairperson Sherry Rahman said that Pakistan is the victim of climate change, adding that the Climate Caucus would make efforts to formulate suggestions and recommendations on climate change issues to the ministry.

Rehman added that the Caucus also issued recommendations to the provinces to coordinate with Ministry of Climate Change. The meeting also decided to take a briefing on climate change policy in the next meeting. The chairperson said that the Caucus will also discuss climate change issues with other national and international organizations.

The senators expressed concerns over the drought and water scarcity issues in Balochistan.

The meeting was also informed that the ministry would soon initiate a new project under Green Climate Fund.

The leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz said: “We need to change ways of irrigation in the country to tackle issues like drought.”