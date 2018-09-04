Polling under way to elect Pakistan's 13th president

ISLAMABAD: Polling is under way at the Parliament and four provincial assemblies to elect the 13th president of Pakistan.



The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has officially nominated Arif Alvi, while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has named Aitzaz Ahsan as its presidential candidate.

The third contender, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, is the joint candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA), Awami National Party (ANP), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and National Party.

Ahsan and Fazl cannot cast votes for themselves as the PPP leader is not a member of the Senate while the JUI-F chief is neither an MNA nor an MPA. Alvi is the only presidential candidate who can cast vote for himself.

Polling under way

Polling for the presidential election commenced at 10am and will continue until 4pm.

PTI's Arif Alvi in Parliament House. Photo: Geo News screengrab

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court is presiding over the election in the Parliament and lawmakers have started casting their votes through secret ballot.

Punjab Assembly

Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Justice Yawar Ali is presiding over the polling process while election commissioner Punjab, Zafar Iqbal Hussain, is performing duties as returning officer.



PTI's Abdul Aleem Khan was the first to cast his vote in the Punjab Assembly.

A total of 354 MPAs of Punjab Assembly can cast their votes, for whom two polling booths have been setup.

Sindh Assembly

In Sindh, 163 members of the provincial assembly out of 168 will cast their vote for presidential election.

Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh is performing the duty of presiding officer.

KP Assembly

Polling for the presidential election is also underway in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

A total of 112 MPAs will cast their votes in the presidential election.

PTI has 79 members in the KP assembly while the joint opposition has 27, PPP five and PML-Q has one.

Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth is supervising the election.

Balochistan Assembly

Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Syeda Tahira Safdar is acting as presiding officer.

It is a must for lawmakers to bring their assembly cards, in order to cast their vote. Further, mobile phones are not allowed in the assemblies.







Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza is the returning officer for the presidential election.

After the completion of the polling process, presiding officers will announce details of total votes polled, while a final result of the election will be announced by the returning officer.

Will be elected with clear majority: Alvi

PTI presidential candidate Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed confidence that he will be elected as president with a clear majority.



Speaking to the media ahead of the presidential election, Alvi said, “Some opposition members have also pledged support to me.”

Further, Alvi assured that he will not be an inactive president and will contribute towards strengthening the centre.

“I will become the president of Pakistan and not of a single party," he asserted.

“I will try to resolve issues such as water scarcity, health and justice as president of the country,” Alvi further said.

If Ahsan wins, it will be on the basis of merit: Bilawal

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while speaking to the media outside the Parliament House said, "If Ahsan wins, it will be on the basis of merit."

"PPP will play its role in upholding the supremacy of the Constitution and strengthening democracy," he added.

How is a president elected?

The 13th President of Pakistan will be chosen by an electoral college of 706 votes of lawmakers, including 104 senators, 342 members of the national and 260 of the provincial assembly.

In order to ensure equal representation, all provincial assemblies are given 65 votes each in the electoral college.

Each member of the National Assembly gets one vote as do Senators. 5.70 Punjab parliamentarians makeup 1 vote, 2.58 in Sindh, 1.90 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while MPAs in Balochistan, the smallest assembly, get one vote each.



Who will win?

Arif Alvi is likely to poll a total of 337.91 votes (excluding the undecided independents in each house). Rehman is expected to receive 199.1, while Ahsan could be picking up 115.44 votes.