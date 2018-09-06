Sale of carbonated, energy drinks banned in schools across Sindh

File photo of carbonated drinks.

KARACHI: The Sindh Food Authority has imposed a ban on the sale of energy and carbonated drinks at educational institutions across the province.

As per a notification issued by the provincial food authority, sale of coloured crackers has also been banned in schools and colleges.

Further, the notification also stated that the sale of Chinese salt has been barred.

The Sindh Food Authority has also issued strict orders against the sale and purchase of meat of new born calves and the use of artificial colours in sweetmeat (mithai).

Substandard oil and ghee has also been banned, the notification read.

Further, director general of the provincial food authority warned in the notification that the sale and purchase of substandard spices will be halted after a year.