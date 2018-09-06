Can't connect right now! retry
Conjoined twins born at Okara hospital

Thursday Sep 06, 2018

Conjoined twins born in Okara. Photo: Geo News 

LAHORE: Conjoined twins were born to a couple in Renala Khurd, a city of Okara district in Punjab.

According to the doctor of a private hospital where the twins were corn, the mother and her newborns were doing well. 

He added the twins were attached from their stomach, which is why doctors at the Okara hospital referred them to a facility in Lahore for surgery.

In January 2017, a woman gave birth to twins fused at their heads, according to Mirror. The girls were born at a hospital in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Mirror, the infants were craniopagus twins, born one in every 2.5 million births.

Conjoined twins born with one heart in Larkana

LARKANA: A woman has given birth to conjoined twins with one heart. Speaking to Geo News the hospital in-charge Professor Sikander Mughal said that one of the babies was in critical condition and...

Although the girls were joined together from the tip of their skulls, scans had shown they had separate brains.

Prior to that, a woman in Larkana, Sindh gave birth to conjoined twins with one heart.

In both the cases, — in Peshawar and Larkana — the mothers could not afford the surgery of their children.  

