PM forms task force for civil service reforms

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government has formed a number of task forces in view of bringing structural reforms in the public sectors. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday established a task force for the civil service reforms as promised in his inaugural address to the nation.



The cabinet division has issued the taskforce's terms of reference and according to it the task force will put into action a mechanism to monitor the implementation of its action plan, it will also look after the issues sent by the Prime Minister and his cabinet.

The task force will recommend required lawmaking to implement its plans to the government. It will also design a public service structure on the federal and provincial level.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government has formed a number of task forces in view of bringing structural reforms in the public sectors.

The task force will look into human resource policies, management, recruitment, training, and career planning.

Dr Ishrat Hussain would be heading the 19-member task force.

Task force formed for educational reforms, to bring back illegally stashed abroad funds



The cabinet has also decided to establish a task force to revamp the education system across the country. Minister of Federal Education and Heritage Shafqat Mehmood would head the task force.

Another task force has been formed to bring back money illegally stashed abroad by Pakistanis.

The unit has been established at the Prime Minister House to overlook the process. The task force will submit a report to the prime minister and Supreme Court every two weeks, he added.