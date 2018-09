PPP's Shehla Raza. Photo: File

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly Shehla Raza received a minor injury as she was involved in a road accident on Friday.

Raza’s car was involved in an accident on Karachi’s Shahra-e-Faisal road.

According to her secretary, the PPP leader received a minor injury close to her eye.

Raza’s son and daughter were killed in a road accident in Karachi in 2005.