ECP rejects Fazl's demand for resignation of chief election commissioner

MMA head, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal head Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s demand for resignation of the chief election commissioner, made over “failure to hold fair polls”.

According to a spokesperson of ECP, statements without proof against the transparency of elections were unacceptable as polling for General Election of 2018 was carried out in a fair and impartial.

The spokesperson added that statements made out of political interest were against the spirit of democracy and disrespected the mandate of the public, which used their right to vote during polls.

However, complaints pertaining to elections could be taken to the election tribunal formed specifically to cater to such issues.

Addressing a news conference earlier, the MMA chief had demanded the chief election commssioner’s resignation, saying he failed to conduct General Election 2018 in fair and free manner.

Fazl, who is also the chief for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl, described Prime Minister Imran Khan and chief ministers of all the provinces as fake.

He had alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has come to power to implement a foreign agenda.

During the news conference, Fazl also denounced the decision of Mian Atif being made a member of the Economic Advisory Council.