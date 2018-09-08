Malala, Trudeau discuss women's education, G7 GEAC work

KARACHI/OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday met Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, he said on his official Twitter account.



"Great to catch up with @malala today in Ottawa," he wrote, alongside a picture of the two conversing during their meeting.



Trudeau and Yousafzai "talked about the important work of the G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council and our commitment to making sure more women & girls around the world get to go to school".

In response, the Pakistani rights activist thanked the Canadian premier "for your time and your commitment to education for every child".

She added: "So happy to be back in Canada today!"

