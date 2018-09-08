Man kills daughter, son-in-law and two grandsons over 'honour' in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: A man killed his daughter, son-in-law and two grandsons over honour in Nasowal area late Friday.



According to police, the man identified as Gulzar Ahmed killed his daughter and her family as she married of her own will four years ago.

As per initial reports, Ahmed killed the four with a sharp-edged object.



District Police Officer (DPO) Saifullah Khattak said that Ahmed was arrested and a case has been registered against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem, police added.

Scores of people in Pakistan, an overwhelming majority of whom are women, are murdered by relatives in the name of 'honour'.

Women have been shot, stabbed, stoned, set alight and strangled for bringing ‘shame’ on their families for everything from refusing marriage proposals to wedding the ‘wrong’ man and helping friends elope. Men can be victims too, but the violence is overwhelmingly aimed at women.



In October 2016, a joint sitting of both houses of parliament passed two key pro-women bills that had been pending assent for a long time.



However, scores of young women are still being murdered by relatives for bringing shame on their family.