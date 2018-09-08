Punjab cabinet members to donate one-month salary to dams fund

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced on Saturday, that members of the Punjab cabinet will contribute one month's salary to the fund for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.



Chairing a meeting of the provincial cabinet, the chief minister said, "Construction of dams is the need of the hour."

He added, "The Punjab cabinet fully supports Prime Minister Imran Khan’s step towards curbing the water crisis in the country."

A day earlier, the prime minister in his address to the nation, said he has been taking presentations since the last two week on the issues faced by the country.

"The largest problem is the water issue in the country," he said.

PM Imran said that it was crucial for Pakistan to build dams as failure to do so could be detrimental to its future generations.

He lauded Chief Justice Saqib Nisar for taking initiative for construction of dams which was primary responsibility of the politicians, saying: “Experts say if we do not make dams we will face a drought in seven years. We have to start making dams from today.”

The top judge, who announced the fund in July this year, had himself donated Rs1 million to the account created solely for the purpose of raising money for the construction of the dams.

Justice Nisar's donation was the first contribution to the said account, said a statement on the Supreme Court’s website dated July 5, 2018.

PM Imran said the prime minister and chief justice's fund for the construction of dams would be combined.

He had urged, Pakistanis in Europe and the US to contribute at least $1000.