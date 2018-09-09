Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Sep 09 2018
By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Serena Williams loses to Naomi Osaka in US Open after 'umpire thief' fiasco

Sunday Sep 09, 2018

NEW YORK: Serena Williams' bid for a 24th Grand Slam title imploded in a furious tirade against umpire Carlos Ramos, calling him a thief after he docked her a point for two code violations.

Osaka, 20, triumphed 6-2, 6-4 in the match marred by Williams's second set outburst, the American enraged by umpire Carlos Ramos's warning for receiving coaching from her box.

Her outburst then earned her a game penalty, prompting a further outburst to tournament officials and putting Osaka within one game of victory.

The altercation started when Williams smashed her racket to smithereens and Ramos gave her a code violation warning. Coupled with the prior coaching warning, this indicates she's given a point penalty.

Pausing the game, she went up to the umpire, telling him: "You owe me an apology."

"Every time I play here, I have problems. I did not have coaching, I don't cheat. You need to make an announcement. I have a daughter and I stand for what's right. You owe me an apology."

Ramos, however, remained poised but in a manner that showed his clear distaste towards Williams.

"For you to attack my character is wrong. You owe me an apology. You will never be on a court with me as long as you live. You are the liar. You owe me an apology. Say it. Say you're sorry.

"How dare you insinuate that I was cheating? You stole a point from me. You're a thief too.

"This is not right. It's because I'm a woman. This happens to me every time I play here. It's not right. It's not fair. I've worked so hard to be in this position."

Serena Williams of the US reacts during her Women's Singles finals match against Naomi Osaka of Japan in the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York City, US, September 8, 2018. AFP/Elsa
Serena Williams of the US reacts during her Women's Singles finals match against Naomi Osaka of Japan in the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York City, US, September 8, 2018. AFP/Elsa
Serena Williams of the US reacts to umpire Carlos Ramos during her Women's Singles finals match against Naomi Osaka of Japan in the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York City, US, September 8, 2018. AFP/Elsa
Serena Williams of the US reacts to umpire Carlos Ramos during her Women's Singles finals match against Naomi Osaka of Japan in the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York City, US, September 8, 2018. AFP/Elsa
Serena Williams of the US goes to embrace Naomi Osaka of Japan after the Women's Singles finals match in the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York City, US, September 8, 2018. AFP/Elsa
Serena Williams of the US goes to embrace Naomi Osaka of Japan after the Women's Singles finals match in the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York City, US, September 8, 2018. AFP/Elsa
Serena Williams of the US argues with referee Brian Earley after her defeat in the Women's Singles finals match against Naomi Osaka of Japan in the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York City, US, September 8, 2018. AFP/Elsa
Serena Williams of the US argues with referee Brian Earley after her defeat in the Women's Singles finals match against Naomi Osaka of Japan in the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York City, US, September 8, 2018. AFP/Elsa

Subsequently, Osaka got off a perfect start at 15-0 with only three points away from the title. Despite Williams levelling the game, her opponent managed to lead again with a service winner and following another one, secured her victory.

While Osaka was declared the 2018 US Open champion and Williams made a cursory embrace, the latter refused to shake Ramos' hand, telling him, again, he owed her "an apology".

