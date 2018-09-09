Heavy rains in Lahore force Qalandars to call off matches

LAHORE: Heavy rains in Lahore have forced Lahore Qalandars to call off the opening day of group B matches in Players Development Programme Tournament.



Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium was flooded with water following the two hours spell of heavy rain in the city.

“We were told by grounds staff that it’s not possible for the ground to be prepared for cricket in the next few hours, hence we have decided to call off today," Qalandars cricket director Aaqib Javed said.

Gujranwala Qalandars were scheduled to play Faisalabad Qalandars while Lahore Qalandars were to play Rawalpindi Qalandars today.

“We want the players to get the maximum opportunity to play, he said.

The former pacer added, that games will now be played on Monday if the weather permits.