Musharraf high treason case to be heard on daily basis from Oct 9

ISLAMABAD: A special court on Monday announced that it will hear a high treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf on a daily basis starting from October 9.



A two-judge bench headed by Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Justice Yawar Ali and comprising Sindh High Court’s (SHC) Justice Nazar Akbar heard the high treason case against Musharraf.

“This is the last time we are adjourning the case as it has to be taken to a logical conclusion,” Justice Yawar remarked.

Stating that the case will be heard on a daily basis from October 9, Justice Yawar said that senior prosecutor Naseeruddin Khan Nayyar will present arguments as the court’s legal adviser.

All statements have been recorded in the case, he observed.

Justice Yawar further questioned government representatives present in court regarding the steps being taken for Musharraf’s appearance before the bench.

To this, the Ministry of Interior representative said, “A request was made for Musharraf’s arrest through Interpol.”

Justice Yawar then directed the Ministry of Interior to submit a written statement on whether Musharraf can be presented before the court and adjourned the hearing till October 9.

The former army chief was indicted in the case in March 2014 after he appeared before the court and rejected all charges.

On March 18, 2016, the former president left Pakistan for Dubai for medical treatment after his name was removed from the Exit Control List on the orders of the Supreme Court.

A few months later, the special court had declared him a proclaimed offender and ordered the confiscation of his property owing to his no-show.

Later, on orders of the Supreme Court, Musharraf's passport and identity card were also cancelled since he failed to return to the country despite a last chance.