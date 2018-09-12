ECP rules against removal of N from PML-N

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced its verdict against removing 'N' which stands for Nawaz Sharif from the name of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N).

The electoral body had reserved its judgement on the petition on Tuesday.



Four separate petitions seeking orders for the Election Commission of Pakistan for the cancellation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's registration were earlier submitted to the electoral body.

The petitions, filed by Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Abrar Hussain Raza, and two others, were unanimously rejected.