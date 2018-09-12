Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 12 2018
By
Asiya Ansar

ECP rules against removal of N from PML-N

By
Asiya Ansar

Wednesday Sep 12, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced its verdict against removing 'N' which stands for Nawaz Sharif from the name of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N). 

The electoral body had reserved its judgement on the petition on Tuesday. 

Four separate petitions seeking orders for the Election Commission of Pakistan for the cancellation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's registration were earlier submitted to the electoral body. 

The petitions, filed by Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Abrar Hussain Raza, and two others, were unanimously rejected.  

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM