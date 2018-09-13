FM Qureshi orders Pak diplomat in UK to return, explain 'irresponsible activities'

Sahebzada Ahmed Khan, the Pakistani High Commissioner to the UK, speaks onstage as actors Javed Sheikh and Ahsan Khan look on at O2 Arena, London, Britain, September 9, 2018. Geo.tv/via Geo News

KARACHI/LONDON: A Pakistani diplomat in the United Kingdom on Wednesday was directed to return to his motherland to provide an explanation over his alleged "irresponsible activities" during an award show in the British capital, a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said.



Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi took notice of the behaviour of Sahebzada Ahmed Khan, the Pakistani High Commissioner to the UK, after being briefed on the matter as reports pertaining to the said incident surfaced on social and electronic media, the spokesperson added.



In a statement issued Wednesday, the spokesperson said the FO had “received the news through electronic and social media” with regard to the recent incident involving Sahebzada Ahmed Khan.



Further, Qureshi also demanded the diplomat return to Pakistan to the headquarters and offer an explanation, alongside a written one, for his conduct as part of the inquiry.

The incident allegedly took place during a local media outlet's event held at London's O2 Arena on September 9, wherein the diplomat was called onstage to announce the winner of an award category.

In a video clip that was shared multiple times on social media and is available with Geo News, Sahebzada Ahmed Khan's actions raised questions as well as concerns.