Children protest parents' excessive use of smartphones in Germany

The protest was led by seven-year-old Emil in Hamburg, Germany. — DW News

HAMBURG: Scores of children took to streets of Hamburg, Germany earlier this week, protesting over excessive use of smartphones by their parents, according to DW News.



The children at the protest were seen chanting slogans that meant: "We are here; we are loud because you are just looking at your mobile phones."

The protest was led by seven-year-old Emil.

"I hope that after the demonstration people will spend less time on their mobile phones," he said.

Experts opine that parents' smartphone addiction can lead to behavioural problems in their children. They can be more prone to whining, hyperactivity or getting frustrated.

"Play with me, not with your smartphones," the protesting children said was their message for all parents.