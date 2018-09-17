India to play on its strengths, skills in Asia Cup

Rohit Sharma. Photo: File

DUBAI: India captain Rohit Sharma said on Monday that his team will be focusing on its established strengths and skills in the ongoing Asia Cup tournament despite tough playing conditions.



The skipper in a press conference at the ICC Academy in Dubai admitted that he is feeling the pressure of stand-in captaincy in place of Virat Kohli but is ready to face the challenge.

He said that the primary aim for the team would be to get their combination right before the big game in the soaring Dubai heat where the mercury has risen up to 43 degree Celsius.

India will be facing minnows Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener on Tuesday at the Dubai cricket stadium. It would be their first ODI in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after a long break of 12-years.

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on Wednesday at Dubai cricket stadium on Wednesday. It would be the first time arch-rivals will be in Dubai cricket stadium since its inauguration.

Sharma said that the margin of error in the tournament is quite low as according to its format any team could be out of the tournament by committing a small mistake in any of the game.