Amal—the hope will live!

Street crimes plague many big cities in the world. Karachi is also among them, where people casually narrate incidents of mugging, snatching and armed robbery. Even with such high rate of street crimes, the only protection and precaution suggested for the victims is not to carry expensive phone and bags and surrender everything without uttering a single word. That's all!



We need to take a moment to reflect on this.

Now that MQM has lost its strength after the Karachi operation and banned outfits wiped off after the operation across the board then who is going to bear the blame for doing all this now?

10-year-old Amal lost her life on the night of 14th August apparently by a robber’s bullet but two days later it transpired that the killer bullet was shot from the policeman's gun!

Amal had reached the hospital breathing but denied treatment and recommended to go to either JPMC or AKUH because only they could take these legal cases where police was involved. Not only did they refuse treatment but also asked the parents to arrange the ambulance personally. Doctor on duty watched the child die but did nothing to save her. Is this the purpose of their oath of saving lives? NMC's refuseal to give first aid raises a grave concern and a critical question for the private hospitals!

After being forsaken by NMC, Aman foundation demanded a confirmation of a bed before sending the vehicle. Aman foundation is an NGO run by common man's donation. People give them donation to aquire ambulances to help save lives but they refused to serve when it was needed the most.

The whole incident reveals a blatant failure of the system. We need to ask some stark questions from ourselves and the authorities.

Why the law enforcement agencies in the biggest city in Pakistan, with police and rangers patrolling the city, going through four large scale operations in the last 28 years fail to control violent crime?

Who has given police the authority to shoot any criminal at sight even in crowded areas?



Who decides to allow heavy weapons used in war zones to be carried by police in civilian areas?

Why are the carriers of these weapons not trained to assess the situation and use the weapon properly?

Does every police cop by virtue of wearing the uniform make himself eligible to carry these weapons or these are allotted to people after adequate training?

Why dont hospitals give initial life saving treatment to the injured?

Is the fear of facing cases in courts bigger than the professional responsibility of saving lives?

Should the court be feared for the delay in cases or for the timely justice that they serve?

Will the CJ keep taking notice of everything under the sun, from raising funds to build dams and controlling school and hospital fees, take notice of this incident on a priority basis?

The courts need an overhaul to become not only effective but also efficient in timely dispensation of justice. Police tries to shoot criminals because if they take the criminals to courts either the case remains pending or they come out on bail.

Doctor don’t get involved in police cases because they will be asked to appear as witness again and again for years and years. Kabhi judge nahi aaya kabhi late aaya aur kabhi kuch aur. So they want to stay away from all this fuss.

Even after witnessing such flaws in the system which can affect any of us as residents of this city, most of the people are advising Amal’s parents to refrain from filing a petition with absurd reasons like they have a life to live and a daughter to look after and that these court cases take a huge investment of health, wealth and time without any guarantee that justice will be served.

People may be right in saying that all this can’t bring their child back, Allah ki maslehat ho gi he knows better, they should move on. But isn't this Allah ki maslehat that eventhough she could have died by some illness or car accident, Allah chose to take her in this particular way and gave us a chance to realize our negligence, review the flaws in our system, revisit the rigid institutional policies and change them forever, for the better.

This is not the first incident. Mugging, snatching, kidnapping, robbery are a routine in Karachi but people stay quite because kon thane aur court kachehri k chakkar katey ga salha saal. Omer guzar jaey gi insaf mangtey mangtey. So they sit and accept it as their fate and don’t pursue the case and things remain unchanged.

Someone has to come forward to challenge the system and force the authorities to review institutional policies on weapons, urgent medical aid and life saving services at least and to make sure the timely dispensation of justice. So people will no longer hesitate in filing cases against the outlaws, street crimes can be countered effectively and precious lives can be preserved.

Amal lost her life but it is Pakistan's criminal justice system that is on trial here and we need to make sure that this failed system does not win again against its own citizens.

The author has a background in communication studies and works on media analysis

Note: The views expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Geo News or the Jang Group.