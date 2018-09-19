Phone services partially suspended in Karachi

KARACHI: Phones services were partially suspended on Wednesday close to the Ashura procession routes in Karachi.



The main Ashura procession in the metropolis will begin from Nishtar Park.



Mobile phone services will remain partially suspended in the city from 8th to 10th Muharram on account of security issues till 12 midnight, the Sindh home secretary said on Tuesday.

The official added cellular services will not be suspended across the megapolis, in order to facilitate the people.

The home secretary further said that services will also be suspended in Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Larkana, Shikarpur and Jacobabad.

Pillion riding has also been banned in Karachi during the eighth, ninth and tenth of Muharram.



Moreover, shops on MA Jinnah Road and Saddar will also be closed for the next three days.