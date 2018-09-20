PM Imran writes to Modi, calls for resumption of dialogue

Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, and sought a resumption of dialogue between the two countries.



The Foreign Office (FO) said Prime Minister Imran had written to Modi in a positive spirit.

FO Spokesperson Muhammad Faisal said: "PM has responded to PM Modi, in a positive spirit, reciprocating his sentiments. Let’s talk and resolve all issues. We await formal response from India."

According to diplomatic sources, PM Imran in his letter called for a meeting between Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York scheduled later this month.

The premier stressed that the two foreign ministers should initiate the resumption of dialogue and meet on the sidelines of UNGA, diplomatic sources added.

PM Imran's letter is believed to have been written in response to the Indian premier’s letter congratulating him for assuming office. According to the Times of India, Modi in his letter written on August 20 had called for a “meaningful and constructive” engagement between the two countries.

Further, the sources said that PM Imran in his letter acknowledged that the relations between both the countries face several challenges but that Pakistan is ready for talks on all issues, including terrorism.

India and Pakistan should look to resolve all major outstanding issues, including Kashmir, Sir Creek and Siachen, through dialogue, the prime minister wrote in his letter according to sources.

PM Imran also stressed that the two neighbours will have to take measures for the peace and betterment of their nations as well as the future generations.

Earlier in July, Modi had also telephoned PM Imran and congratulated him over his victory in the polls. During the telephonic conversation, Modi expressed hope that democracy will take deeper roots in Pakistan and reiterated his vision of peace and development in the region.

PM Imran, in his first speech after winning the general election, had said that he was keen to improve relations with India and wanted work to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue.

India and Pakistan have not been engaged in any substantial dialogue since 2015 when Swaraj travelled to Islamabad for Heart of Asia conference.