IG Prisons orders inquiry into Nawaz, others' pictures inside Adiala prison

LAHORE: Inspector General (IG) Prisons Punjab on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the matter of photographing of Nawaz Sharif and others inside Adiala prison in Rawalpindi before the former premier's release.



A notification issued from the office of IG Prisons Punjab said, "As it is evident from media reports that at the time of release of NAB convicts, Mian Nawaz Sharif, Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar and Maryam Nawaz on September 19, pictures of ANF prisoner Hanif Abbasi with Nawaz Sharif and others were taken and telecast on number of TV channels as well as circulated on social media."

It said: "ANF prisoner namely Hanif Abbasi was seen in the office of Superintendent of Central Jail, Rawalpindi, which caused adverse impression and bad name for the Prisons Department and the Government of Punjab.

The notification said the competent authority had constituted an inquiry committee comprising DIG Prisons Malik Shaukat Feroze and AIG Judicial Malik Safdar Nawaz.

The committee was directed to find out who, and under whose orders, took the snaps and how a person with camera was allowed there.

Officials were also directed to find out who gave these pictures to electronic and print media, and under whose orders.

The inquiry team was also to find out how was Hanif Abbasi allowed to enter Admin Block and office of jail superintendent.

The committee was directed to submit its report within three days, fixing responsibility on officials.