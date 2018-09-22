Two minors succumb to malnutrition in Mithi

THARPARKAR: Two more minors succumbed to malnutrition in Mithi, taking the death toll to 34 in September.



According to the health department, a girl died in Civil Hospital Mithi on September 20 due to the same reason.

Deaths continue to be caused by malnutrition in Tharparkar, despite promises made by leaders of political parties on their visits to the desert.

As per data by the health department, every year 1,500 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region.

A report released by the United Nation’s Children Fund in April stated that Pakistan is among countries with the highest infant mortality rates, with 22 infants dying before turning one month old.

Among these countries, eight are in Africa and two in Asia, including Afghanistan which is ranked third.

“Pakistan is the riskiest place to be born as measured by its newborn mortality rate,” the report stated. “A baby born in Pakistan is almost 50 times more likely to die during his or her first month than a baby born in Japan, Iceland and Singapore.”