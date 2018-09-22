DG ISPR says dialogue not war is course to peace

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Saturday responded to Indian army chief’s provocative statement saying that dialogue was the “best course” for peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.



The statement from Major General Asif Ghafoor, a spokesman for the Pakistani military, came in response to Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's threats of a surprise action by Indian security forces against Pakistan.

Maj Gen Ghafoor, the director general (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said that Pakistan is a peace loving country and has played unparalleled role as forces of peace in the region.

"We are on positive trajectory of peace and stability after having gone through efforts over the last two decades. We understand value of peace and shall not allow it to be reversed," the DG ISPR said.

"We believe in coexistence and peace, however, any misadventure shall be effectively responded."

Maj Gen Ghafoor said, "War is never a solution to any problem. Pakistan has always positively responded to all peace initiatives."

"It’s India who backs out from dialogue. For peace dialogue is the best course. This we always offer from position of strength not weakness."

Referring to Indian war mongring, the Pakistani military spokesman said: "As stated by the [Pakistani] government, the Indian government is under criticism internally from opposition on various corruption scams and failure of economic agenda. Such statements are attempts to divert domestic narrative towards Pakistan."

Terming General Rawat's statement 'irresponsible', the DG ISPR said, "A war takes place when either side is unprepared for it. We are always ready and prepared for war."

Speaking to media in New Delhi earlier, General Rawat said Pakistan was doing what it had been doing, adding that Indian forces will take further measures. He however told reporters that they could not share details of their next action with them.

"Yes, it’s time to give it back to them in the same coin, not resorting to similar kind of barbarism," he said.

"But, I think the other side must also feel the same pain."

Kashmir struggle

Major General Ghafoor said that the third generation of Kashmiris is rendering sacrifices for their liberation against the occupying forces.

"The Indian government has failed to clamp down the political struggle of Kashmiris," the spokesperson said, adding that the government of Pakistan's offer for dialogue is still on the table.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said that Pakistan has successfully fought against terrorism adding that the country has established peace after two-decade of struggle.

"We know the cost of peace and we want to take it ahead," he said.

Attempt to divert attention from graft scandal

The DG ISPR said that the Indian government adopted anti-Pakistan narrative in its attempt to divert the attention of its people from the recently surfaced graft allegations.

Major General Ghafoor said that there is a realignment underway in the international politics and Pakistan's relations are getting better with other respective states.

Army dismisses mutilation allegation

Rejecting allegations of mutilating body of Indian BSF soldier, the DG ISPR said that they are a professional force and can never undertake such nonprofessional action against any soldier.



"We categorically dismiss the Indian allegation. We are a professional army. We can't disrespect the body of a soldier even if he belongs to an enemy state," he added.

India COAS shouldn't behave as BJP's secy general

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry hit back at the provocative statements by saying that General Rawat should know that he is an army chief not a BJP secretary general.

Chaudhry said that General Rawat is highlighting himself as a ‘tool’ of a political party, adding that where Pakistan is calling for peace between both sides whereas the Indian army chief is restoring to warmongering.