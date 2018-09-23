India has to form future strategy itself: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the cancellation of Pakistan India foreign ministers’ meeting is unfortunate, although the future strategy India has to prepare itself in terms of bilateral relations.



While giving an interview to the Hindustan Times, the information minister said that it was a setback from India to cancel the meeting along the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session.

Despite the setback, Pakistan is ready to open Kartarpur border for Indian pilgrims to access Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, said Chaudhry.

War is not to a solution to anything, said Chaudhry, adding that war will not be viable option. He said that both the countries should resort to negotiation.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the main issue between the two neighbouring countries if that of Kashmir, adding that the government is ready to talk on every issue, said the publication.

“In the past seven decades, we have fought three wars with each other and we can’t change our neighbours,” he said.

He further said that as elections are coming up in India and anti-Pakistan slogans do well, but in Pakistan same is not the case.

Pakistan 'deeply disappointed' as India backs out of talks

Pakistan was "deeply disappointed" by the latest development from India pertaining to the talks between the two nations, wherein New Dehli cancelled a meeting of the foreign ministers.

According to a statement released by the office of Pakistani government's spokesperson, the reasons provided for cancelling the meeting, which was slated to be held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in New York, "are entirely unconvincing".

"The so-called 'disturbing developments' alluded to in the Indian statement predated the Indian agreement to hold the bilateral meeting in New York," the press release from the office of Pakistani government's spokesperson stated.