Students of Punjab private institutions to get free laptops under govt scheme

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz distributes laptops among students in this undated image. Facebook/@TheMaryamNSharif

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced that the provincial government has decided to extend its laptop scheme to students of private educational institutions, with 10,000 laptops to be given under the initiative.

Declaring 2025 as the year of initiatives to improve education, the minister, while speaking about the Education Department’s performance in 2025, said that, like last year, 2025 also remained the year of initiatives to improve education.

Hayat said two million ghost enrolments were eliminated in educational institutions, and teacher shortages were brought under control through the rationalisation of 26,000 teachers.

He added that syllabus reforms were carried out, examination reforms were introduced, and education boards were shifted to e-marking.

He said the Punjab government also focused on early childhood education, setting up Early Childhood Education (ECE) rooms in 10,000 schools, and that 1.1 million male and female students are benefiting daily through the nutrition programme.

According to the minister, 268 schools were upgraded across the province, and decisions were reached in 37 cases of harassment of teachers.

He said the process of appointing principals on merit in 450 colleges and vice-chancellors in 29 universities has been completed.