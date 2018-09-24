Indo-Pak tensions unlikely to impact cricket scene: PCB chair Ehsan Mani

DUBAI: The ongoing tense relations between Pakistan and India are not likely to impact the cricket scene, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairperson said Sunday night.



In a press conference here, Ehsan Mani, the PCB chair, said he was in touch with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The case by Pakistan's cricket regulatory body against its Indian counterpart was in the last stages, Mani commented, which is why any kind of intervention would be inadvisable.

The PCB chairperson said he was never in favour of the BCCI nor against it.

In response to a question from media personnel present at the event, Mani said he was concerned about the T-10 league. "No one knows about its administration or how it would be funded," he stated.

Nevertheless, he informed journalists that he would soon provide an update on the T-10 league.

Due to previous instances of match-fixing, the PCB chair said the Pakistani cricket players have to be "covered" ahead of such a league.

Mani also mentioned that in his upcoming meeting with the International Cricket Council (ICC) on October 20, he would extend an invitation to foreign teams to visit Pakistan.