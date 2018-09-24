Pakistani healthcare startup wins audience choice award at Google Demo Day Asia

Apurv Anand founder of SigTuple from india (left) received the judges choice award, while representatives of Marham, Asma Omer and Farwa Ale (right) from Pakistan, received audience choice award at Google Demo Day Asia 2018 held in Shanghai. — Geo News

SHANGHAI: Pakistani healthcare startup 'Marham' has won the audience choice award at Google Demo Day Asia held in Shanghai on Monday.



The audience at the Demo Day event voted for their favorite startup. Among the 10 startups participating in the event, the audience choice award went to Marham, from Pakistan.

The startup is a leading digital healthcare platform in Pakistan helping people find, book and consult doctors online. The startup was established three years back with an aim of transforming healthcare experience for the people of Pakistan.

Ehsan Imam, who founded Marham, feels great having been recognised at Google Demo Day and says that they are more motivated now.

"It feels surreal to be recognised by the audience at the Google Demo Day. I owe this award to my entire Marham Team who’ve taken us to this point. We’re now more motivated than ever before and this will help us in achieving global outreach and a greater social impact in Pakistan."

Marham was the only startup from Pakistan invited to pitch at the Google Demo Day Asia.

The healthcare startup team made full use of this opportunity reassuring the world that the startup ecosystem in Pakistan is thriving with successful and brilliant entrepreneurs.

The Demo Day Asia journey isn’t over yet. Every finalist will have a chance of success following their presentations on this global stage.

Startups from past eight Demo Days have raised over $279M since 2014, and startups in Google for Entrepreneurs Network have raised over $1.8B in funding and created 20,000 new jobs globally.