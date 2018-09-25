CM orders to remove Adiala jail superintendent over Abbasi-Nawaz prison meeting

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has ordered to remove Adiala jail superintendent after pictures of meeting between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Nawaz Sharif and Hanif Abbasi in the prison created controversy.



Nawaz, Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar and Maryam Nawaz, who were released on September 19 from prison after their sentences in Panama Papers case were suspended by a court, were photographed with Abbasi in the office of the jail superintendent. The pictures went viral and stirred controversy as Abbasi is incarcerated in a corruption case.

Buzdar, rejecting an inquiry report on the matter, ordered to suspend superintendent Saeedullah Gondal.

The inquiry, prepared by the committee comprising DIG Prisons Multan and AIG Judicial Malik Safdar, had cleared Gondal of any responsibility and instead held deputy superintendent and other officials responsible, sources said.

The chief minister also ordered inquiry against DIG Prisons Rawalpindi.