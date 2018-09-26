Missing minor boy from Karachi recovered from Liaquatabad area

KARACHI: A minor boy who went missing Wednesday evening, resulting in area-wide protests, was recovered hours later from the metropolis' Liaquatabad area.



The missing child, six-year-old Huzaifa, was reported missing in New Karachi's Bilal Colony, police said after they were alerted of the minor's absence.



According to police, an unidentified person left the kidnapped child in Liaquatabad to be recovered after the family and neighbours took to the streets to stage their protest.

After his safe recovery, Huzaifa spoke to media personnel, saying his kidnapper had enticed him to go with by offering to buy candy.

As he accompanied the suspect, he narrated, he was bought candy and taken to the kidnapper's house. The suspect did not beat him up, the child added.



Responding to the reporters' questions, Huzaifa explained that the kidnapper had told him that he was a friend of his father. He had "moustache and beard" and was "fat", the child noted.

Earlier, after Huzaifa was reported missing, a group of protesters had taken to the streets of Madina Colony, blocking the roads and resorting to burning tires and stone pelting. Traffic was consequently suspended and numerous food spots in the area were forced to close down, the police said.

Heavy contingents of police then arrived in the area, dispersing the crowd with aerial firing. The protestors, however, pelted stones at police vehicles.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan, the elected member of the Sindh Assembly, had said police had completely failed to apprehend the kidnappers despite repeated incidents.

The MPQ had appealed to Major General Mohammad Saeed, the director-general of the Sindh Rangers, and Additional Inspector-General of police (AIG) Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh to take notice of the rising kidnapping cases.