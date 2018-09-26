President Trump, FM Qureshi agree on re-building Pak-US ties

NEW YORK: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday met Donald Trump at a reception the US president held for world leaders attending the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.



“I met with President Trump at the reception where I had the opportunity to discuss Pak-US relations with him. I requested him to rebuild the cordial relations that we have enjoyed in the past,” Qureshi said while speaking to Pakistan Television.

The foreign minister said he received a “positive response” from President Trump who said the US also intends to “rebuild” relations.

Furthermore, Qureshi also met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the reception who expressed sentiments of goodwill for Pakistan. This was the second meeting after the two leaders met in Islamabad earlier this month.

Both, Qureshi and Pompeo, are set to hold another meeting on October 2 in Washington.

Foreign Minister Qureshi is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on September 29.

