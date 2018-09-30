Pakistani badminton player Mahoor Shahzad among 20 selected for AOP

Earlier this year, Mahoor Shahzad won the Annapurna Corporate Invitational International Badminton Tournament Championships in Nepal. Photo: File

KARACHI: Pakistan’s national badminton champion Mahoor Shahzad will be in action, playing tournaments in Egypt, Dubai, Bahrain and Nepal under the Asia Olympic Project (AOP) Program.

Shahzad is the only Pakistani player among the 20 players selected from Asia to be a part of the program that prepares potential players for the Olympics.

Speaking to Geo News, Shahzad said, “The tournaments will be played from October to November.”

“I am a national level player but now I want to win medals in international tournaments as well,” she shared.

Stating the 2020 Olympics as her next target Shahzad said, “I need to get into the top 70 and for that to happen I need to play as many tournaments as possible.”

Earlier this year, Shahzad won the Annapurna Corporate Invitational International Badminton Tournament Championships in Nepal.