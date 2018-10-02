Qadri sought MQM’s help to block Karachi during 2014 sit-in: Abidi

KARACHI: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker, Syed Ali Raza Abidi said on Tuesday that the conspiracy was obvious during the 2014 sit-in and Dr Tahirul Qadri had called the MQM’s London secretariat asking for help with blocking Karachi.



Abidi said Dr Qadri had made frantic calls to London when he was encircled and was held from travelling to Islamabad from his Lahore residence. “MQM arranged with PML-N for allowing him to leave and we arranged to send food, water for PAT for the trip. He kept insisting to join dharma.”



Abidi’s statements follow Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leader Khurram Nawaz Gandapur revealing the ‘London plan’ behind the 2014 sit-ins.



Gandapur uncovered facts about the so-called 'London plan' while speaking during a recent TV programme.

He said that Imran Khan, Pervez Ilahi and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had called on PAT chief Tahirul Qadri in London, where a decision was made to launch a campaign to topple the government of prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Interestingly, Khan in the past has denied holding any such meeting, saying that he was not hatching some conspiracy which could compel him to hold a secret meeting in London.